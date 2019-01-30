Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Jan. 30, 2019

Some days do not turn out the way you plan, but they can be exceptionally fine days too … today was such a day for me and instead of the intended trip to Watkins Lake to shoot some wildlife, very early in the morning, the day made a turn and provided me the opportunity to meet a lot of very neat people and then home later in the evening … one good day planned and a very different but equally good day lived.

I took this shot a couple of years ago on a flight up to the Grand Canyon and it is one of the best all-inclusive shots I have taken up there. I was about 11,000’ and had not yet set up my then new Canon 5D MK IV so a lot of metadata not recorded. I am approximately five miles upstream from the Confluence and over the Little Colorado River. Because there had been some precipitation, muddy water was added to the highly rich colored water from Blue Springs and it does not show the strong turquoise water from the springs, but you can follow it up to the Confluence and the little island that extends into the Colorado River; there were several rafts that had tied up on shore at the Confluence to rest before continuing the journey down the river.

Above the Confluence is the drainage area into the river and the North Rim, extending most of the way across the photo. The North Rim is about a thousand feet above the South Rim, but because of my altitude you can see the South Rim above the North Rim including the area where the lodge is. Left of the image is Desert View. Love that area and this was one of the cleaner air days I have seen up there considering the smoke that was in the air from Rx burns.

Been a very long day so time to wrap it … espresso to greet the new day. Have a beautiful day … keep breathing and smile.

Ted

Give me to gladly go

My way and say

No word of mine own woe;

But let me smile each day

Max Ehrmann