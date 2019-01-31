Camp Verde boys wrestling heads to Sectionals

Camp Verde High boys wrestling heads to Sectionals undermanned but looking to load up on state qualifiers.

On Saturday the Cowboys will compete in the Division IV Section I tournament at Bourgade Catholic in Phoenix.

CV head coach Larry Allred said the Cowboys will be tough.

“Like most tournaments we’re generally the little school that is undermanned, we’re generally giving up weight classes,” Allred said. “It’s going to be the same there and we’ll probably be giving up three weight classes going into Sectionals, so that’s an automatic 18 points out of every round that you’ll lose. It makes it a little harder, I still think we got a chance to win but as individuals I think we can come away with state qualifiers on the entire team. That’s really my goal: that every kid qualifies for State.”

Camp Verde’s section features teams from northern Arizona, western Arizona and the Valley of the Sun. Allred the region is one of the tougher ones.

“Yuma Catholic’s always tough, Phoenix Christian looked really tough when we saw them at Joe City, we actually went head to head dual with them and tied the dual all the way to the end, it was 36-36 and it went down to criteria,” Allred said.