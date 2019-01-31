Clarkdale parking study underway

Clarkdale’s Town Council adopted a specific focus area plan for the Central Business District on February 27, 2018. This plan was developed with input from the Planning Commission, residents, businesses and Town Staff.



One strategy included in the plan was to conduct a parking study of the Central Business District to identify, engineer, and assign a cost for development of additional public parking. During the current budget year, some funds were allocated to pursue this study.

With the addition of Maher Hazine, director of Utilities-Public Works and town engineer to town staff, the parking study has begun. Once an initial draft approach is created, the town will present the draft for public comment to make sure the planning process results in the best possible solution creating additional central business district parking.



The resulting plan will be brought before Town Council for approval – hopefully before the end of this fiscal year on June 30, 2019.