Loven Family Run set to take place at Blazin’ M Ranch on March 23

Lace up your shoes for the 8th annual Loven Family Run & Walk, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (Foundation), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants receive a good-old fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

Pre-register by March 21, 2018 to save. Online race registration: www.lovenfamilyrun.com



10K Run : $35; day of event $40

5K Run/Walk: $30; day of event $35

2K Run/Walk; $20; day of event $25

2K family of four $50

Additional breakfast for spectators $8

NEW THIS YEAR the event will feature a Butterfly Release in memory of those who have passed. Butterflies may be purchased for $7 each.

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation Special Events at 877-527-5291 or email Heather Ainardi at heather.ainardi@nahealth.com

Website: lovenfamilyrun.com