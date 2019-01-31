Mingus boys go 2-1 in final tune-up before Sectionals

Mingus Union boys wrestling closed out the regular season on a high note.

On Wednesday night at home, the Marauders went 2-1 against Mohave, Mayer and Kingman, though in their loss to Mohave they won head to head, losing because of forfeits and it was a big improvement over their last match with the Thunderbirds.

“It came down to one or two matches,” Mingus head coach Klint McKean said. “We really wrestled a lot better than we did the first time we wrestled them. Earlier in the year we lost 27-46, so it was closer. We won head to head, we gave up 18 points, were down 18 to start because we’re still forfeiting some weight classes. We were happy with the kids’ performance, we were proud of their effort and it was a great way to send our seniors off.”

Their last match with Mohave was Dec. 5.

“Against Mohave that was a big improvement,” Mingus senior Michael Thurman said. “Last time we just didn’t have that energy

that we had (Wednesday). We were together more as a team. Our heavyweight, Andrew Swank — he’s been wrestling for a month — and that was his first win and it was his birthday and Senior Night, so that was pretty big.”

Thurman’s win over Mohave came after the Thunderbird beat him by a technical fall last month.

“Of course Michael’s been our captain all year long,” McKean said. “He beat a very, very tough opponent who teched him, the Mohave wrestler teched him the last time they wrestled here, it’s a mercy rule, he was up by 15 points and they stopped the match. So Michael went from getting tech falled to beating the same wrestler just a month later and that was huge for him and to do it on Senior Night was even more special.”

Mingus Union beat Kingman 60-24, Mayer 54-24 and lost to Mohave 38-31.

The seniors that competed on Wednesday night, Thurman and Swank went undefeated.

“Oh that was amazing, that kid teched me last time and I beat him by a point, which is a huge turn around for me in my season,” Thurman said. “That just shows how much I’ve taken a step up.”

On Saturday the Marauders will compete at the Division III Section IV tournament at Winslow.

“We’re looking good, we’re healthy, well we’re getting healthy (laughs), we’re healthier than we have been so we’re going to go into Winslow and at this point it’s just each individual, each individual and we’re going to focus on each kid and trying to get them to qualify for State,” McKean said. “Top four qualifies for State and so we’re hoping to bring as many as we can.”

Thurman said he thinks the Marauders can do well at Sectionals.

“Our section is the toughest in the state,” McKean said. “It’s definitely got the most talent and the best teams. So that’s just how it goes sometimes, you want that competition and if you can come out of our section, qualifying for State, that means you’re a quality wrestler and you’ve got a really good chance to place at State.”