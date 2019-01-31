Obituary: Carolyn Darlene Oestereich 1926-2019

Carolyn Darlene Oestereich was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to Chester Arthur Beaty and Emma Irene Beaty. She went peacefully to Heaven on Jan. 22, 2019, in Camp Verde, Arizona.



Carolyn is survived by her children, Gaylord (Kathy) Briggs, Janie (Jack) Young, Susie (Jack) Blum; stepson, Jim (Sali) Oestereich; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Carolyn lived 92 years, she was a tiny little “Lady” with a huge heart and a twinkle in her eyes. She spent her life caring for and enjoying her family and friends. We are all better for having had her in our lives.



A private memorial will be held in her memory. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to a charity of your choice in her name.



Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.