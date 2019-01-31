Undefeated Schulz wins section title

Mingus Union senior Danni Schulz continued her dominant season, picking up the first AIA girls wrestling Sectional championship.

Although she’s 13-0 this year and has almost won every match by pin, she had some butterflies due to the magnitude of the inaugural Section IV tournament in Winslow last Saturday.

“I wasn’t worried really, I was just a little anxious because it was such a big tournament and it was whether or not I go to State and I place high in State seeding wise, so I took first at that,” Schulz said.

Last year she won the club state championship with three pins. At Sectionals she pinned her way to the title.

“A lot of my friends and people that work at the school and people that don’t know have been complimenting me and congratulating me and it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Schulz said.

Mingus head coach Klint McKean said she should be able to win a high school state championship and get her name on the champions portion of the Wall of Fame at the wrestling room at MUHS.

“There will be a few wrestlers at the state tournament who she hasn’t seen yet but if she wrestles up to her capability and the way she’s been wrestling all year, her goal is to win the state title and I think it’s very realistic and likely and I think that she’s going to come home with a state title and she’s going to end up on the same Wall of Fame as our boys,” McKean said. “We’re going to put the girls up there same as the boys. They’re a part of our team and they deserve that recognition. So she’s hoping to get up on that state championship part of the Wall of Fame.”

The state tournament will be on Feb. 8 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

“It would be really cool because I would get my name on the Wall of Fame in the wrestling room under state placers and that’s what I’ve worked really the last seven years of my life,” Schulz said about the possibility of winning an AIA state championship. “I wanted to be on the board with the guys. Like I only wrestled with guys, so that was my disadvantage, is that’s all I was able to do and then the AIA added in the girls. It was like a sigh of relief like ‘oh, I can do it, I will get up there.’ So I’m pretty excited for that.”