Q&A with James Perey, Verde campus executive dean

Verde Valley Newspapers: How does Yavapai College use Building L?

James Perey: Building L was originally touted as the Northern Arizona Regional Skill Center and intended to draw from a multiple county service area to provide CTE and work-based programs.

Unfortunately, the vision was short lived. Investment of federal funding from the Economic Development Administration in constructing Building L requires that it continue to support career and technical education (CTE) classes and programs.



Currently, it houses nursing, allied health, computer networking technology, film and media arts, and two science labs that support university transfer courses, healthcare services, and the viticulture and enology programs.

VVN: Why is Yavapai College remodeling Building L?

Perey: As part of the continuous Yavapai College strategic planning process, internal and external stakeholders identified career and technical education as a significant focus area to increase and expand.

Construction of Building L pre-dated the Yavapai College $20 million Verde Valley campus (fiscal year 2012-2013) renovation by a decade.

Utilizing economic and workforce data specific to the Verde Valley, the college is positioned to begin the renovation of Building L in 2019.

To fulfill this objective in the Verde Valley, the college met with both internal and external stakeholders including economic development directors, elected officials, and business and industry representatives.

The meetings and work sessions included an overview of the planning process, a tour of the current facility, review of existing data and alignment of potential programs to industry needs, and recommendations of other areas and ideas to explore with regard to the renovation of this specific building to enhance and expand CTE in the Verde Valley.

VVN: How many students take courses in Building L?

Perey: We currently have approximately 248 students who take classes in Building L. This number includes the science classes as many are part of the CTE certificates and degree programs.

VVN: What all needs to be done to remodel Building L?

Perey: Final plans will dictate the scope of work, but the renovation will include reconfiguring space based on adding and or expanding programming. The renovation may include moving walls, adding or moving power, installing technology and much more.



The renovation will allow the college to create and expand quality CTE programming that meets local workforce needs and prepares students for careers.

VVN: When do you expect the building to be ready?

Perey: It is expected that the renovation will take approximately one year to complete. Our hope is that we can move classes and programs back into building L in August of 2020.

VVN: Will Building L be in use during the remodel?

Perey: The building will not be occupied during renovation. We will be moving current programs and classes in building L to other rooms and buildings on campus during the renovation so that we can continue to offer the current curriculum.

VVN: Once the remodel is finished, how will Building L be used?

Perey: The current plan is to expand the areas of nursing and allied health. Health care is one of the largest sectors in the Verde Valley with a forecast for continued growth.



Also, these careers tend to be higher wage paying jobs and provide both social and career mobility. By renovating current space, we would be able to increase capacity for both nursing and allied health while adding possible new programs in emergency medical services, paramedicine, and home health care.



Also, one of the other industry areas that the college has not addressed is manufacturing. The intent is to add a manufacturing lab to the building. The specifics of the manufacturing lab/curriculum are still being explored with business and industry.

We would also create lab space for short-term programs that could ramp up and down as needed. Some of these could include the trades — allowing us to be more flexible in offering (various length) programs in either credit or non-credit as required.

Lastly, we would move and reconfigure the science labs. We will be keeping them in building L but moving them to the west side of the bottom floor, allowing us to reorient and provide much-needed prep space and storage of materials.