Yavapai to remodel Verde campus CTE building, add new programs

CLARKDALE – Shortly after commencements in early May, Yavapai College will begin what is expected to be a one-year project to remodel the career and technical education building on the Verde campus.

That’s what James Perey, executive dean of the College’s Verde campus had to say about the project, which the district governing board has budgeted roughly $4.9 million as part of the college’s strategic planning process.

“Despite a pre-budgeted amount for the project, Perey said that the college “do[es] not know the final cost as we continue to gather input and costs based on possible programming, space and equipment needs.”

Internal and external stakeholders such as economic development directors, elected officials, and business and industry representatives identified career and technical education as a “significant focus area” that the college needed to increase and expand, Perey also said.

Building L is used for nursing, allied health, computer networking technology and film and media arts programs, as well as science labs that support university transfer courses, healthcare services and the viticulture and enology programs.

According to Perey, the Building L remodel would expand the college’s areas of nursing and allied health “while adding possible new programs in emergency medical services, paramedicine and home health care.”

Perey said that the updated facility could “also provide training and upskilling for some of the health care providers in the area.”

Perey also said that “the intent” is also to add a manufacturing lab to the new-and-improved building, as well as lab space for “short-term programs” and to “move and reconfigure” the science labs to a different part of the building “to reorient and provide much-needed prep space and storage of materials.”

At 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, Yavapai College will hold an open house as the final step in the project’s planning and an opportunity for the community to dialogue with the architects responsible for the Building L remodel.

According to Tim Diesch, the college’s senior public information officer, the open house will also allow community members to participate in a Q&A session to learn more about the college’s plans for the remodel.

Yavapai College will hold the open houses in Building M room 137 of the Verde campus.

Yavapai College is located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.