Cottonwood-Oak Creek to consider SPED services agreement with Beaver Creek

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a study session to discuss school year 2019-2020 plans for the Cottonwood Educational Services campus, the campus that used to be known as Cottonwood Elementary School.

“We’d like to consider what the future uses of the campus could be,” Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said Friday. “I want to know what the board sees as a priority.”

Currently the campus is being used for the district’s preschool and MENTA programs.

At the board’s 6 p.m. regular meeting, The C-OC governing board could approve an Intergovernmental Agreement with Beaver Creek School District to share MENTA services.

MENTA, which began in Illinois in 1973, functions to meet the educational, social and emotional needs of its students.

The MENTA Group is a non-profit organization that focuses on special education services. Cottonwood-Oak Creek has offered MENTA services at the Cottonwood Educational Services campus since August.

Beaver Creek, King said, has “some students who could benefit, and we have some available space.”

With room for 24 students, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has 16 students currently participating.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet on March 5 at the district’s office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found within 24 hours of the meeting at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.