Marathon dropped from Brian Mickelsen Memorial run, 5K added to April 13 race

COTTONWOOD – The marathon has been dropped from the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run. A 5K has been added in its place.

Participation has dwindled in the marathon category, according Cottonwood Recreations Services Supervisor Hezekiah Allen.

“We are being asked to provide a 5K race,” he said.

The annual run commemorates the late Brian Mickelsen, an avid runner who also used to be Cottonwood’s city manager. Mickelsen died unexpectedly during a run in 2007. The run will be on Saturday, April 13, this year.

BMM isn’t the first race to lose a marathon. The former Sedona Marathon dropped a race and rebranded itself to RunSedona.

Runner participation for the longer-marathon was dwindling, along with marathons nationwide, according to Jeffery Frost, race director.

“Across the country marathon races are not trending positively in participation,” Frost said in a previous Verde Independent article. “People’s commitment to train for a marathon has really decreased over the years.”

According to an article by The New York Times, road races have it a wall in the United States from a peak of about 19 million in 2013 to just over 17 million in 2016.

But the momentum behind BMM isn’t necessarily lost with the addition of the new 5K.

The 5K course will start at Riverfront Park, head West out to Riverfront Drive, take a left onto North 10th St. and North Main Street and head west toward Old Town Cottonwood.

“Runners will make a right and East through the Gateway parking lot and onto the Jail Trail,” according to the course website. “Runners will wind their way along the trail, by the river, and under the 10th Street bridge where they will then follow the trail back to 10th Street and hang a right, head north until they reach the turnaround point just outside of the entrance of Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Runners will exit the Park and take a left/South onto 10th Street to travel just under 3/4 mile to take a left/East onto Riverfront Drive and to the finish.”

The event will also host a half-marathon, 10K and two-mile run.

Visit http://bmmcw.org/register.html to register for the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk.