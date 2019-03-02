Obituary: Anne Bassett

Anne Bassett, a Jerome resident since 1980, died on Jan. 29 with her beloved Gulch Radio station playing beside her.

The internationally recognized artist, known for her pen and ink drawings depicting every aspect of Jerome, was raised in Phoenix and studied at ASU (1965-1977).

From 1977 to 1981, Anne did an apprenticeship with Rainbow Tourraine. Architects in particular appreciate that while most anyone can draw a plumb building, capturing the skewed buildings of Jerome and depicting that it is not an error in the art, but rather architecturally correct, underscores her outstanding skill as an artist.





Anne was a founding member of the 21-year old Jerome Artists’ Co-operative Gallery. Her work includes a public installation located at the Douglas Mansion in Jerome’s State Historic Park.

Anne’s art can also be found in the Arizona Supreme Court building, Phoenix and the Jerome Town Hall, in addition to numerous public, corporate and private collections both here and abroad.

Among her numerous publishings are Arizona Highways and Southwest Profile and her drawings are included in the book “Home Sweet Jerome,” by Diane Sward Rapaport. Anne also taught painting and figure drawing at the Phoenix Art Museum.



Anne worked tirelessly for years as a member of Jerome’s Town Council and served as Vice Mayor of Jerome. “People,” she was quoted as saying, “who don’t protect their liberty, lose it. I’ve tried to protect against the developers and further the respect for Jerome’s historic elements. From the beginning when hippies moved in and became the majority, we have been working against the mainstream. Our high appreciation for diversity is a unifying strength. I’m still a hippie and proud of it.”

Anne was a committed activist for water conservation, recycling, human and women’s rights, and the LGBT communities.



Born in South Bend, Indiana, her father was a renowned sculptor, Don Bassett; her mother was Paula Bassett. Anne was an avid reader, liked to play Bridge and was a devoted and formidable Scrabble enthusiast.

Donations can be made in Anne’s memory to the Jerome Artists’ Co-operative Gallery, P.O. Box 233, Jerome, AZ 86331, or Valley View Care in Cottonwood, 421 N. Willard, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Information provided by survivors.