Obituary: Jacqueline M. Flores 1972 - 2019

Jaci Flores of Cottonwood, Arizona, unexpectedly passed away Jan. 29, 2019.
She is survived by her three children; Paige, Summer and Skyler Flores; her mother Shirley Flores and her two sisters Tina and Tonya Flores.
A celebration of life reception - potluck will be held at the American Legion March 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by survivors.
