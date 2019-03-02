Yavapai County cleans up from February floods; concern now is wildfires

February has been a wet month in Yavapai County, but especially in the Verde Valley. All told, it could translate into more wildfires later.

So far, Prescott has received anywhere from 2.8 to 6 inches of rain and water from melting snow, National Weather Service spokesperson Brian Kilmowski said, while Prescott Valley has received 3.5 to 4 inches.

With all this precipitation, it was likely flooding could occur, which it did for the town of Rimrock on Feb. 15.

The Verde Valley area of Rimrock, along Beaver Creek, flooded after a weather system hit around Valentine’s Day. David Williams, director of Yavapai County Land Use and Planning, believes the county declared 18 to 19 homes unsafe for habitation from the flooding. Another 19 homes were impacted from the water, but were labeled still livable.

Ron Sauntman, manager of Yavapai County Emergency Services, said his department is still working in Rimrock, trying to support the flood recovery and help people get their homes back together again. “That is the core thing we are trying to do right now,” Sauntman said.

A couple of homes in Cottonwood were impacted from flooding, Williams said, but nothing like Rimrock.

In Camp Verde, a recreational vehicle park had several of its power pedestals impacted from water, but all the campers were moved out the area before the flooding came down, Williams said.

“It was heartwarming to see members of the community come out and help their neighbors,” Williams said. “We had a lot of people arrive with shovels and trucks to help everybody start to dig out and provide as much possible assistance to their neighbors.”

Yavapai County has had intense storms recently, said Lynn Wittman, director of the Flood Control District. She added the National Weather Service is predicting an El Niño so the area could have a wet couple of years.

“With the El Niño this year, we have seen an increase of moisture, which is a good thing, but it translates to the next phase of the annual cycle,” Sauntman said, adding that there could be impacts to the wildfire season countywide because of the extra moisture.

Sauntman said the extra moisture could extend the burn season. That could mean the county does not get as quickly into fire season as it normally does because of the excess wetness.

“It is kind of stretches things out, but in the same token it does promote growth,” Sauntman said. “So it is a balance we are trying to monitor and keep an eye on.”