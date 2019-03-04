Jane N’ The Jungle brings alternative rock to Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, March 9, Main Stage presents the band Jane N’ The Jungle formed in 2013, Jane N’ The Jungle is an alternative rock band that hails from Phoenix, Arizona.

Influenced by the raw power and authority of musicians like Rush, Pearl Jam, and Alanis Morissette and the amazing vocal stylings of Florence & The Machine, Paramore and The Cranberries, they combine the unique sound mixing between 90’s, old rock and modern rock.

The band is best known by the profundity of their electric live performances, peeling guitar riffs, and raw emotive sound that shatters like hellfire from the throat of their female-fronted vocalist. This is a free must-see show. This is a 21+ event that starts at 9 p.m.

Friday, March 8, local favorite, DJ JohnnyK, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. The party starts at 9 p.m.



This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.