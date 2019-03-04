Music in the Hub presents Gary Simpkins and Loose Change with Cat Ransom

It’s that time of year again. Music in The House welcomes back Gary Simpkins and Loose Change for a return performance at the Sedona Hub.



Gary will be joined by Kris Baldwin on bass along with a pocket full of “loose change” surprise guests. As always he will have plenty to say and plenty to sing about. With smooth voice and ringing guitar style, Simpkins pulls you into his songs of the ‘60’s and holds you there. Opening for Gary will be Cat Ransom, a newcomer to the Music In The House stage and a wonderful singer/songwriter. Join Gary Simpkins and Loose Change along with Cat Ransom on Friday, March 8th, 2019, 7 p.m., at the Sedona Hub.

Gary’s songs include an eclectic mix of covers and original tunes, from a soulful performance of Jimmie Webb’s Wichita Lineman, and a truly silly and entertaining version of the ’50’s tune Little Darling by the Diamonds, to songs by Ian Tyson and Travis Edmundson and innovative originals like “Stay Low, Move Fast.”



The band Loose Change is an ever changing and dynamic group of performers from the Verde Valley. They include Winnipeg’s own Kris Baldwin, bassist and singer for this ensemble and a wonderful singer/songwriter in his own right, and a few other special musical guests. Together they will raise you up and take you on a musical magic carpet ride.

Gary has been around the folk/rock, singer/songwriter scene since the ’60’s, cutting his teeth on the Open Mic scene in his college days in New Haven. He’s played gigs all over the Northeast, notably at the Bitter End in New York City, Club 47 (Now Club Passim’s) in Cambridge, the Exit in New Haven, and Salt in Newport (where he opened for Maria Muldaur).

“No time in history did music make as much of a difference than in the ’60’s,” reflected Simpkins. “Many of the songs I do, including songs by Dave Mallett, John Phillips, and, of course, Bob Dylan, are more than just protest songs. They are a mirror into everything ‘60’s - the war, politics, social justice, free love - everything.”

Cat Ransom is a local singer/songwriter who has played a number of coffeehouses in the area with her duo F-sharp. She has participated in the Verde River song competition, and will be doing a number of her originals to open the evening.

Come and experience the power of ’60’s folk/rock with Gary Simpkins and Cat Ransom, two passionate performer who brings a rich personal history to their performances on Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. at the Hub. Tickets $10 and doors open at 6.30 p.m.

If You Go ...

• What: Gary Simpkins and Loose Change with Cat Ransom

• Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park)

• When: Saturday March 8th, 2019, 7pm (door open at 6:30pm)

• Tickets: $10 at the door.

Suitable for the entire family.

• For more information call Larry and Leslie Latour at 207-907-9365