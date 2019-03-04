Officers find $36,000 worth of meth under truck during traffic stop

A 46-year-old undocumented man was arrested Feb. 28 on various drug charges after officers found two packages of methamphetamine under his truck, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Heriberto Ordonez (aka Juan Loya Loya) was stopped early morning on Feb. 28 along Arcosanti Road near the I-17 exit after a YCSO K-9 deputy noticed an equipment violation on Ordonez’s 2003 Dodge Ram truck.



“Ordonez was the driver and only occupant and offered a driver’s license out of Mexico,” said YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn. “He was extremely nervous throughout the interaction with the K-9 deputy, indicating he was heading from Phoenix to New Mexico.”

D’Evelyn said Ordonez made inconsistent comments about his travel plans, raising the deputy’s suspicions that Ordonez was concealing contraband. The deputy requested a search of the vehicle and Ordonez gave him the OK.

Other K-9 deputies later helped search the vehicle and while examining the undercarriage of the truck, they found a package of drugs hidden over the transmission area.

“To confirm the initial suspicion, deputies deployed a special scope camera which confirmed at least one, possibly two packages, of concealed drugs,” D’Evelyn said.



The truck was transported to the YCSO evidence facility and placed on a lift. Deputies used a scope camera and located to packages of methamphetamine. One of the packages contained one pound of meth. The estimated street value of the meth is approximately $36,000.00, according to YCSO.

Ordonez was charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs. He remains in custody at the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Ordonez also admitted to being deported on prior occasions. He is currently placed on an immigration hold.