SBG Blues Festival with Jayboy Adams and Carvin Jones

Get ready Sedona. Sound Bites Grill has some fabulous Blues bands performing this weekend for their first Blues Festival featuring Jayboy Adams with Zenobia and Mister Sister on Friday March 8th and Carvin Jones on Saturday March 9th.

Sound Bites Grill is an entertainment restaurant in Sedona that features live music every night in their show room.

Last fall they hosted a Jazz Festival with national and worldwide touring acts and they are duplicating the experience with some fabulous touring Blues bands this weekend.

Listen to what some of the best are saying about Carvin Jones ... “The King of the Strings” was voted one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all-time by Guitarist Magazine.

“Carvin Jones is a young cat out of Phoenix who I think is the next up-and-coming blues player” – Eric Clapton.

“Carvin Jones is one of the brightest young stars on the blues scene today” – Albert Collins.

“The New King of Strings is Carvin Jones” – Buddy Miles

Carvin Jones is an explosive blues guitarist and vocalist who has played in 37 countries on three continents and has been well received by critics and fans alike. Carvin currently averages around 330 live performances a year. The Carvin Jones Band will definitely be rocking Sedona.

In the Summer of 2018, Carvin Jones completed his first ever American Hard Rock Cafe Tour – performing exclusive dates at Hard Rock Cafes in Boston, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Denver, Seattle, Indianapolis, Tampa, Phoenix, and Anchorage. Carvin is currently in negotiations for many more locations in the USA, Canada, and Europe!

Carvin’s LP, “What a Good Day” was released on December 27, 2017. This album is a limited release of 11 tracks that he performed on select tour dates all over the world.

On Saturday March 9th at 7 p.m. you will have a chance to hear some of the songs from his LP and many more. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event and it is suggested to pre-purchase tickets to guarantee a table. Seating is social so you sit with other people.

Performing for their second time at Sound Bites Grill, Jay Boy Adams with Zenobia and Mister Sister (aka Josh English and Trixie Merkin) will be performing Friday Night March 8th at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner. The venue is a set up where you may enjoy dinner and entertainment in their show room (a modern day supper club).

This exciting Santa Fe / Texas based band is head up by one of the top-5 Americana Chart artists, Jay Boy Adams who has toured with ZZ Top and Stephen Stills. Zenobia has performed on Broadway and on numerous recordings.

Jay Boy Adams spent a number of years honing his craft playing in bands in Houston and then in Midland, Texas with noted bluesman Johnny Heartsman.

In 1972 Adams landed an opening slot in Lubbock for ZZ Top, whose manager Bill Ham was impressed enough to recruit Adams as the group’s regular opening act.

After four years on the road with ZZ Top Adams hit the touring circuit in earnest again for the next six years, sharing concert bills with such artists as The Allman Brothers Band, Joe Cocker, Jackson Browne, Marshall Tucker Band, Bonnie Raitt, The Kinks and many others.

Country star Lee Roy Parnell invited Adams to join him onstage at a show in 1997, and his songwriting muse and love for playing guitar and performing returned with a vengeance.

He has since toured on George Strait’s 1999 Country Music Festival, headlined the Kerrville Folk Festival and also toured Europe as a special guest star with The Texas Tornados.

Following the 2007 release of The Shoe Box, he hit the road again as a special guest opening for Stephen Stills.

Adams has also joined the Southern rock super group Brothers of the Southland alongside such notables as Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie, Henry Paul of The Outlaws and Blackhawk, “Dangerous” Dan Toler of the Allman Brothers, Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes, Bo Bice of “American Idol” fame and other top players.

Check out jayboyadamsandzenobia.com to get a taste of the evening.

The Blues Festival will kick off on Thursday evening March 7th with local musicians Eric and Robin Miller performing blues from 6-9 p.m. Eric and Robin are a fantastic father-and-son duo who are loved by audiences of all ages. They perform every Thursday evening at SBG with a lot of their original music, but this Thursday the performance will have be heavily influenced with the Blues.

Sound Bites Grill is located at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Sedona Arizona at the Hyatt Residence Club.

The venue is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. If you are not coming for the music you may enjoy the restaurants main dining room and patio seating. Call 928-282-2713 for more info or visit soundbitesgrill.com.

If You Go ....

• What: SBG Sedona Blues Festival

• When: March 8th and 9th 2019

• Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Route 89a, Sedona Az 86336

• More Info: www.soundbitesgrill.com or 928-282-2713