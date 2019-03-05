Anti-bullying poster contest open to all Camp Verde students

CAMP VERDE – Imagine a crumbled piece of paper with a design that looks as if it belongs on the front door of a public bathroom.

Though the figure is neither male nor female, because it can be anyone.

To Conner Watson, the wrinkles are akin to the bruises he used to feel when he was being bullied.

“Now, try to smooth it out,” the eighth grader at Camp Verde’s American Heritage Academy said. “It’s not easy.”

Earlier this year, Watson and kindergarten teacher Drew Wang started an anti-bullying club as “a response to a growing social concern at our school and community,” Wang said. They call the club Leading Path.

“We believe that all students have the capacity for compassion and the desire for a sense of belonging,” said Wang, in his first year at the Camp Verde charter school. “Achieving this goal may just be unclear. Therefore, the purpose of Leading Path is to present students with an opportunity to experience compassion and belongingness in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Since the club began, Watson began to notice that he was being bullied less. In fact, some of the children who used to bully him are now his friends.

“This doesn’t at all compare to how it used to be,” Watson said.

Through March 27, school-age children across Camp Verde are encouraged to participate in the club’s inaugural anti-bullying poster contest.

The contest is a partnership of Leading Path and the Camp Verde Kiwanis.

“When someone’s bullying you, they’re looking for a reaction,” Watson said. “If you give them a compliment, they weren’t expecting that.”

According to the contest’s rules, posters may be of drawings, paintings, or mixed media, no smaller than 8.5 inches x 11 inches, and no larger than 22 inches x 28 inches.

Content of each poster should be either to increase awareness of bullying, to decrease bullying incidents, and to change student behaviors.

Entries can be turned in to Camp Verde Community Library by closing time – 8 p.m. – or by closing time at your school’s office.

On the back of the poster, please include the student’s name, grade and school. For students who are home schooled, include parent’s telephone number instead of the school.

By April 4, the posters will be judged, winners will be notified, and the posters will be on display at the Camp Verde library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, contact dougw@cvarp.org.



