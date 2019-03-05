Beaver Creek Adult Center names new president, officers

At their annual meeting held March 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center named its board members for 2019. Front row: President Julie Ulatowski, Activity Coordinator Diane Daniel. Back row: Board Member Valerie Trammel, Treasurer Jamie Trammel, Secretary Patty Miller, and Vice President Tim Marston. The center’s board of directors meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. Photo courtesy Beaver Creek Adult Center