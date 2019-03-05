Between a rock and a hard place: 5-foot wide boulder blocks path of water slide at Slide Rock State Park (with video)

The Arizona State Parks Department will remove the large rock wedged into the chute used by swimmers at the popular Slide Rock State Park.
That’s the plan, anyway; as of Monday, State Parks officials are unsure how to go about removing the massive boulder moved downriver during recent floods.
“We are still reviewing the plan to remove the rock, but it is our intent to move it,” according to Michelle Thompson, chief of communications/PIO, Arizona State Parks & Trails. “We are working through the details.”
The 5-foot-wide rock is lodged right in the middle of the 40- to 50-yard-long chute that serves as a natural water slide.
Slide Rock is visited by more than 2,000 people each day during summer months, according to park officials.
Even though Slide Rock is one of the smallest of the 35 state parks in Arizona, it is at the top in terms of visitors and revenue,
Thompson said she did not know if the project would require a Section 404 Permit (Clean Water Act) from the US Army Corps of Engineers, and a State Water Quality Certification (Section 401) permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The US Army Corps of Engineers states that “Corps permits are also necessary for any work, including construction and dredging, in the Nation’s navigable waters.”
More like this story
- Slip, Sliding Away: Slide Rock State Park stands test of time as Arizona’s most-loved water park
- Swim area to re-open Sept. 20 after Slide Park/Coconino agreement
- Boulder collapse sends rock slide down Cathedral Rock (See video)
- Forest Service seeks public input on Slide Rock proposed fence and guardrail
- Oak Creek gets funds to tackle polluted runoff
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.