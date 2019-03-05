Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Lizbet Gutierrez is the school’s February Kiwanis Student of the Month. Lizbet is second-ranked in his class with a 3.7 GPA. In the past four years, Lizbet has been involved with National Honor Society and Student Council. She also spends at least 20 hours a week working at a local restaurant. Lizbet plans to major in history at the University of Arizona. Lizbet’s goals include becoming a history teacher with a hope of returning to Camp Verde to teach. Photo courtesy of Camp Verde High School