Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Lizbet Gutierrez is the school’s February Kiwanis Student of the Month. Lizbet is second-ranked in his class with a 3.7 GPA. In the past four years, Lizbet has been involved with National Honor Society and Student Council. She also spends at least 20 hours a week working at a local restaurant. Lizbet plans to major in history at the University of Arizona. Lizbet’s goals include becoming a history teacher with a hope of returning to Camp Verde to teach. Photo courtesy of Camp Verde High School
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.