Camp Verde teacher makes ends meet

CAMP VERDE – It was while studying Spanish in high school that Katy Potter decided that she wanted to become a teacher.

“I enjoyed helping my peers when they didn’t understand a concept, and teaching them solidified the information for myself,” said Potter, who teaches Spanish teacher at Camp Verde High School. “It was also important to me to give students a warm and welcoming classroom environment, especially since so many of them might not have that at home.”

This year, Camp Verde High School Principal Mark Showers nominated Potter for the county’s Teacher of the Year award. Because of a “lack of free time over the winter break,” Potter, the school’s sixth-year teacher, was not able to complete the “lengthy application process.”

Potter has “been working a second job every weekend and [winter] break.”

“It felt great to be recognized and nominated for the career I chose, but sad at the same time,” Potter said. “I feel I could be doing so much better if I had the time and energy to just focus on teaching, instead of having to work two jobs to make ends meet.”

Fortunately for Potter, her family owns Blackmarr’s Furniture in Sedona.

If it wasn’t for the flexibility of hours that they allow me, I’m not sure how I’d be able to make working a second job an option,” she said. “However, without a second job, I’m not sure how I’d be able to continue teaching.”

Camp Verde Unified nominates Carter, Lowman for Teacher of the Year

Tammey Carter’s “relentless optimism, unstoppable energy and deep dedication to her chosen profession” are reasons why Brian Tankesley nominated her for Yavapai Education Foundation’s annual Teacher of the Year award.

In his letter to the foundation’s award selection committee, Tankesley stated that Carter, a special education teacher at South Verde High School in the Camp Verde Unified School District, “is one of the most genuinely kindhearted, selfless human beings I have ever met.”

“Tammey’s zest for life and enthusiasm for quality education is contagious,” he said. “She presents lessons on life stories, plays, poetry and even spelling words in such a way as to captivate and fascinate her students. Each school day springs forth with a new, inspired adventure.”

In Lindsey Lowman, Camp Verde Unified has an educator who “holds herself to a higher standard than would be required by any administrator.”

That’s what Camp Verde Elementary School Principal Britta Booth said in the nomination letter she wrote about Lowman, the school’s second grade teacher.

“One of her best attributes as a teacher is that she is constantly striving for improvement,” Booth said. “This is not to imply that she isn’t at the top of her game. The mark of a great teacher is that they are always open to feedback and seek out new, innovative teaching methods to implement in the classroom. This describes Mrs. Lowman perfectly.”

The annual ceremony and banquet for this year’s Yavapai County Teacher of the Year awards will be held on Friday, May 3 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, located at 1500 AZ-69.