Consolidation election checklist finalized by Yavapai County school superintendent

COTTONWOOD – June 3 is the final day for political action committees, such as Andy Groseta’s Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, to file petitions with the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office.

According to the consolidation election checklist for the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts, petitions must bear the signatures of 10 percent or more of the number of qualified electors who voted in whichever of the last two general elections that resulted in the highest number of ballots cast and who reside in the school district(s).

Other important dates from the consolidation election checklist:

• June 17 – Last day to challenge petitions

• July 1 – Verification from voter registration from challenged petitions

• July 25 – Deadline for pro/con arguments due to county school office

• Aug. 4 – First day for voters to request an early ballot

• Oct. 1 – Deadline for mailing of information pamphlet, including consolidation plan

• Oct. 7 – Last day to register to vote

• Oct. 9 – Early voting begins

• Nov. 5 – Election

• June 30, 2020 – If a majority of voters approve the consolidation, the consolidated school district becomes operational from and after June 30 next year following the election.

-- Information provided by the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office