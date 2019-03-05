Cottonwood-Oak Creek District nominates nine educators for county’s teacher of the year award

COTTONWOOD – One teacher represents her school’s parent-teacher organization and facilitates the school’s Teachers as Readers program.

Another teacher regularly participated in consolidation committee meetings in 2018, and a “servant leader,” one of his fellow teachers recently said.

And another taught for 31 years, retired, then unretired.

But one, the head of her district said Friday, has the “perfect balance between kissing her kids on the forehead and kicking them in the butt.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said Friday that Dr. Daniel Bright fifth grade teacher Sara Bowers is a finalist for this year’s Yavapai County Teacher of the Year award for the category of grades 5-6. Said King, Bowers “motivates her kids with high expectations.”

In her nomination letter, Dr. Daniel Bright Principal Jessica Vocca wrote that Bowers is “exceptional and highly effective” in the classroom.

“Ms. Bowers not only works with all the students in her class, she accepts and grows her group to a level of self-actualization,” Vocca wrote. “Her students demonstrate genuine consideration for each other and monitor one another’s treatment of peers, correcting their classmates respectfully when needed.”

Bowers is one of nine teachers nominated by Cottonwood-Oak Creek for the county’s annual Teacher of the Year awards.

The district also nominated Natalie DeMiguel, Cara Goff, Brenda Lewis, Kaitlyn Propp, Julie Schultz, Micah Swenson and Taylor Wells, as well as first-year teacher Elizabeth Thurner.

The annual ceremony and banquet for this year’s Yavapai County Teacher of the Year awards will be held on Friday, May 3 at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center, located at 1500 AZ-69.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42