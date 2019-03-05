‘Extreme flows’ force cancelation of this year’s Verde River Runoff

CAMP VERDE – Friends of the Verde River has announced on its website that it has cancelled this year’s Verde River Runoff “due to extreme flows on the Verde River since the beginning of 2019.”

“The high flows and continuing fluctuations have made it impossible to ensure that the race course would be clear and safe for our 150 boaters,” the group stated as “first and foremost in this decision is the safety of all event participants including boaters, guides, and volunteers.”

Friends of the Verde River has also posted on its website that all registered participants for this year’s event will receive a full refund.

Friends of the Verde River has begun to make plans for next year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, March 21.