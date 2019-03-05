Mingus discontinues personal email use by board members

COTTONWOOD – It used to be that Mingus Union School Board members could only be reached by phone or personal email.

As of Monday, members of the district’s governing board now have their own email through the district.

As a matter of transparency, the district’s acting superintendent Genie Gee said.

“We’re doing this to keep things simple,” Genie Gee said Monday as her board members were setting up their email accounts in the first part of the district’s annual board/superintendent retreat. “This will also allow our community to communicate with our board members.”

By the community, Gee meant not only the general public, but also the Mingus Union community, which is made of students, teachers and administration, and the rest of the staff.

“This how community members will reach out to you, and this how we will reach out to you,” Gee said.

Gee also said that the Mingus Union email is the “only email we’ll be using to communicate with you from now on.”

Mingus Union email is first initial and last name at muhs.com. To reach board president Lori Drake, for example, ldrake@muhs.com.

Carol Anne Teague, however, will be reached at cateague@muhs.com.

On Monday, Gee said that the board member’s emails should be accessible through the district’s website by Wednesday.

The next Mingus Union School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The district’s governing board meets the second Tuesday of each month at the school’s library. Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Meetings are open to the public.

Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit mingus union.com/Governing_Board.

