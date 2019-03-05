‘Student-centered approach’ nets Elizabeth Thurner county teacher of the year nomination

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood-Oak Creek nominated nine of its district’s educators for the county’s annual Teacher of the Year awards.

Of the district’s nominees, one – Elizabeth Thurner – was nominated for the first-year teacher of the year category.

In his Dec. 12 nomination letter to the Yavapai Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, Matt Schumacher stated that Thurner’s “student-centered approach in her first grade classroom has resulted in a transformative learning environment for her students.”

“At this early stage of their education, this paradigm shift means that children who often viewed school negatively have found a renewed sense of joy that has the potential to forever redefine their life experience,” stated Schumacher, principal at Cottonwood Community School.

Thurner, who relocated to the Verde Valley from Long Beach, California upon acceptance of the job at Cottonwood-Oak Creek, “immediately integrated herself into an established first grade team, whereby she quickly assimilated difficult students from other classes into her room in order to lighten the load for her colleagues,” Schumacher also wrote.

