Commentary: Beaver Creek shouts out good things

This month, Beaver Creek School District sends a shout out to National Junior Honor Society members and their yearlong volunteerism.

Our National Junior Honor Society members have been volunteering their time to help distribute food for two of our school wide food banks sponsored by St. Mary’s.

Every Thursday during the school pantry, the girls organize the selected items into small groupings so when students come in they can help them fill their backpack with nutritional food for the weekend.

Then they help the students zip up their backpacks ready to take home. After the entire school goes through the food pantry, the girls help to put the extra food away in the storage room and break down the used boxes to go in the recycling bin.

Also on the first Tuesday of the month we get fresh food from St Mary’s. When our students come through the line, the National Junior Honor Society members help them fill their backpacks with fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and grains to take home and enjoy with their families.

They also help to serve our community members who come and pick up fresh produce.

Another shout out goes to Mrs. Martinez who coordinates our quarterly Wellness Weeks. The third Wellness Week is March 4-7. We have many guest speakers including Mat Force, health department, fire department, county nurses, and a special robotics science show throughout the week.

As a school, we encourage healthy lifestyle choices and continue to provide opportunities for continuous building of knowledge.

A shout out to Robbie’s, who donated pizza for thirty students who were a part of the superintendent’s 90/90 club. Those kids earned at least a 90 percent in effort and all academic areas for the first two quarters.

A shout out to Briana Clarke, Allie Wheeler and Jordan Harris organized a successful and engaging science fair. Many students and teachers put forth great effort to collaborate and bring science to life. And, thanks to Patricia Garitson, we continued the dollar-per-family dinner, serving about 200 people before the science fair.

A shout out to the Beaver Creek Baptist Church. They adopted three classrooms by donating essential school supplies. The teachers and students are extremely grateful for their donations.

A shout out to Sharon Brooks, district office manager and registrar, who continues to demonstrate life-long learning by attending the synergy conference and learning more about the student information system.

Another shout out goes to St. Mary’s Food Bank, which continues to support us with the food distributions. Recently, they approved a $5,000 grant to fix the back walk in cooler, allowing for more food to be stored on campus.

The boys baseball team is off to a great start to their season, led by Coach Guth and Coach Lincoln. The kids look forward to practice each day with enthusiasm.

-- From the Beaver Creek School District administration