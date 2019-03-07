Mingus’s Kendrew Streck tops Arizona rankings in shot put

After Week 1 of the 2019 track and field season, Mingus Union High School senior Kendrew Streck is the biggest big shot in Arizona.

Streck is the defending Arizona Division 3 state champion in the shot put.

Following his season debut Saturday in the NPA Skydome Classic, Streck this week leads the state – all classes combined – with a personal record throw of 54-feet, 5-inches. That’s nearly 6-inches better than his best throw from 2018.

While it’s not unusual to see a Mingus athlete sit atop Arizona’s state rankings for Division 3, it’s rare for a Marauder to be ranked as the state’s best all-classes combined. The most notable of such occurrences was when former Mingus runner Tim Freriks finished the 2009 season as Arizona’s all-classes combined top-ranked runner at 3200 meters.

Also in the shot put, Mingus senior Andrew Swank cracked the 40-foot barrier for the first time Saturday – a nearly 7-foot improvement from a year ago – and is ranked 22nd in the state among Division 3 throwers.

Joining Streck atop Arizona’s Division 3 leader board is MUHS senior Meg Babcock. The defending D3 state champion at 400 meters, Babcock opened her season Saturday at NPA with a 60.05-second clocking over the roughly quarter-mile distance. Her best 400 from 2018 was 58.6 seconds, but she is more than 2 seconds better than her 400 debut from a year ago, and has a gap of more than 2 seconds over her closest D3 competitor though the first week of the season. Mingus freshman Kamber Delahel is ranked No. 31 in the 400 among D3 athletes.

In the 800, Babcock is ranked 6th among D3 runners and freshman Aubrey Peterson is ranked 23rd this week. Stepping up to the 1600, freshman Claire Peterson and sophomore Sadie Backus are ranked 30th and 31st in Division 3 this week. Mingus girls 4X400 team is ranked 7th in Division 3 this week.

In the girls shot put, seniors Lindsey Jones and Summer Scott are ranked 8th and 17th, respectively, in Division 3 rankings. Freshman Promise Bentley-Brown is ranked 19th in the pole vault and senior Shelby Brenner is ranked 10th in the state in the long jump with a 14-7 leap Saturday in Flagstaff.

For the Mingus boys, junior first-year MUHS runner Silas Willoughby finds himself highly ranked in both the 800 and 1600 meters following Saturday’s Flagstaff meet. Willoughby is ranked 6th among D3 runners in the 800 (2:09.65) and 14th in the 1600 (4:55.74).

In the sprint events, senior Tyler Koch (24.41) and junior Taylor Capite (24.77) are ranked in the top 30 in the 200 meters in Division 3, while junior John Capite is ranked 26th this week in D3 in the 400 (56.71). Koch, both Capite brothers and Willoughby teamed up for a 3:41.56 performance in the 4X400 relay Saturday, which is the 7th best time in the state among D3 teams.

In the high jump, Mingus junior Andrew Peterson is ranked 5th in the state with a jump of 6-feet even. Peterson is also ranked 25th in D3 in the long jump.

Saturday, Mingus athletes will compete in the fourth annual Small School Invite (D3-4) at Mesa Community College.



