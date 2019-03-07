Obituary: Elberta Lightfoot 1943-2019

In loving memory of Elberta (Bertie) Lightfoot, born July 13, 1943 in Chloride, Arizona.

She was 75 years old and the mother of Larry (Suzie) and Lori (Glen). She was a grandmother to Clay, Annie, Jake, Sam and Fred.

She passed away peacefully in the morning on Feb. 20, 2019, in Sedona, Arizona.



The daughter of William Elmer Shelley and Edna Elberta Shull, she was the second youngest child of 11 children. She moved to Camp Verde with her husband Alvin Lightfoot in 1972 and lived a very productive life.

She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Yavapai Cowbelles, traveling to all the rodeos and was very active in raising Cowbelle Scholarship monies through various activities.

She was an outstanding seamstress and supported herself through some very difficult times. She was also a realtor for many years in Camp Verde. She loved meeting people and making new friends.



She loved her family; her children were her pride and joy. She loved her many nieces and nephews and was loved by them in return. She will be sadly missed.



Funeral arrangements made through Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde.



Bertie will be interred in the Chloride Cemetery Saturday, March 9, 2019 @ 1 p.m.



Information provided by survivors.