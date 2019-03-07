Obituary: Gloria A. Nelson 1932-2019

Gloria A. Nelson, born in Celina, Ohio, Aug. 14, 1932, passed away on Jan. 10, 2019, in her home with her family around her. She went peacefully.

She was proceeded in passing by her husband John Nelson of 67 years; and her brothers, Jim and Bill Gardner; and her daughter-in-law Mercy Nelson.



She is survived by her sons John Nelson; Brian Nelson and wife (Debbie); her five grandchildren, Ryan Nelson and wife (Hilary); Pepper Evan and husband (Jamey), Cameron, Brenden, Dustin Nelson; and four great-grandchildren Jade, Mia, Lilly Evans and RHYS Nelson.

She is at peace now and will be missed.

Love by a mother is never lost!

It’s always in your heart forever!



Information provided by survivors.