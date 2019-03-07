Obituary: Phyllis Marie Hamm Brown 1942-2019

Phyllis Marie Hamm Brown went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019.

She passed away in Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Arizona. Her daughter Carolyn Pender was by her side.



Phyllis was born on Sept. 1, 1942, to Philip Morton Hamm and Bertina Lang Hamm Gates.

She is originally from Arkansas City, Kansas, but had made her home in Cottonwood, Arizona, for many years.





She is preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Todd Brazle and her second husband, Charles Eugene Brown.



Her surviving children are Carolyn Pender of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Eddie Brazle of Camp Verde. She has many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.





Information provided by survivors.