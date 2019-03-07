Sedona Yoga Festival seeks ‘hurting’ first responders

The Sedona Yoga Festival is looking for first-responders who may be suffering from stress, trauma or even Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to participate in free treatment during the upcoming Sedona Yoga Festival.

During its past six years, the festival focused on training yoga teachers and students on yoga instruction, and particularly on recognizing and treating PTSD in first-responders and others.

But for the first time, the festival will set up a “Healing Village” to offering free trauma and stress relief to fire, police and any first-responders.

SYF founder Marc Titus and Phoenix Police IT System Specialist and Founder of Unstoppable Healing, Leslie Finkel decided to put the teachings of the SYF to practice this year at the festival.

“YF2019 provides a unique opportunity for area first responders to ‘get away’ for the weekend or in the middle of a shift; the village will be open daily during festival hours and the training available to yoga teachers, practitioners, service providers, first responders and more,” explains the website blog.

“The SYF has provided trauma-informed training to over 500 teachers, practitioners, service providers and trauma survivors,” Titus pointed out, adding that those teachers go out and train even more healers.

Titus himself has been involved in teaching PTSD trauma classes using his own experiences as a firefighter as a tool for training others to help people suffering from PTSD.

In 2008, nine firefighters died in California when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed during duty. Titus said he was working as the manager overseeing 25 helicopters and 250 people on a heli-base complex fighting the huge complex fire.

Several days after the crash, Titus said he volunteered to be the first to retrieve one of the fellow firefighters from the helicopter, which crashed and caught fire.

Titus said he never really processed the event at the time, stressing that he will never forget his brother firefighters and the incident was very difficult for him. He had no idea he had PTSD from the incident until three or years ago.

Now Titus wants to help local emergency responders who may be suffering from work-related trauma, but have not figured out how to get help. Some people don’t even know they have PTSD and would benefit by recognizing it, Titus pointed out.

He said any emergency responders in the area should come over to the Health Village during the festival and experience some the treatment options.

The PSTD for yoga offers tools to control the symptoms and prepare for the effects, he said. Titus said no one should live in the way he did before he sought treatment. That is why he is so interested in helping people.

SYF intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between the first responder community and an oft confusing world, known as yoga and meditation,” explained SYF director Heather Titus.

A Mindful Yoga Therapy team from Newington, Connecticut, are creating a Healing Village for first responders to experience various “healing modalities,” explains the website, with an array of services, providers and educators in an mini- expo type setting for free.

The SYF runs from March 14-17 and offers 200 total classes, events, workshops and performances at the Sedona-Red Rock High School and Sedona Performing Arts Center. The classes offer every level of yoga, from beginner to master teacher.

“We want to make it easy and safe to explore what scientists are now proving incredibly effective at combating the symptoms of PTSD, trauma and the stress of high performance work teams, “ said Heather Titus.

Both Marc Titus and Finkel said they have come back from the trenches from their high-stress jobs and dedicated themselves to their “brothers and sisters” in the first-responder community.

“We know what it’s like. We’ve been there, healed and come back with the good news. You don’t have to suffer anymore.” Finkel said.