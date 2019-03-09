Forest fees won’t fund consolidation election

VERDE VALLEY – Neither special elections of any kind called by voters through petition, or elections held in odd-year election cycles will be paid for with Forest Fee Management Association dollars, the association’s board of directors ruled Monday in a 4-to-0 vote.

Setting policies for funding elections for member districts, the Forest Fee Management Association Board effectively said that if voters are to decide in November whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts should consolidate, that taxpayers would pay for the privilege.

Forest fees also cannot be used to pay for recall elections or for litigation of any kind surrounding the election process, the committee decided.

But forest fees can be used for the following:

-General elections held in a November, even numbered year cycle

-Governing Board elections;

-Special elections, called by the governing board for bonds, over-rides, increase governing board size from three to five members, and sale of real property;

-A bond election for up to two successive election cycles, without prior approval of the FFMA Board of Directors;

-An override election for up to two successive election cycles, without prior approval of the FFMA Board of Directors;

-Use of private election vendors is allowable, but reimbursement of election expenses will not exceed what would have been the cost from the Yavapai County Elections Department for that election;

-Use of legal counsel and private consultants to provide advice on the legal and financial aspects of the election, from the time the election is called by the Governing Board to the final canvass of the election.

As Clarkdale-Jerome School District sends the majority of its high school students to Mingus Union, Superintendent Danny Brown, one of the FFMA board’s five members, recused himself from the vote because he is “too closely tied to the issue.”