Obituary: Daniel Andrew Wrigley 1984 -2019

Beloved son of Jon and Pamala Wrigley; brother to Travis (Brittany) Wrigley, Kayleigh (Jesse) Robertson and LJ Wrigley.

Uncle to Kaeden, Konner Robertson; and Alexia and Cole Wrigley. Grandson to John and Andrea Timmer and Robert and Lee Wrigley.



One of Danny’s greatest achievements was becoming an Eagle Scout with Troop 57 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Danny was the embodiment of unconditional love, he loved everybody and wanted everybody to love him. He loved spending time with family even when his siblings played tricks on him.

Danny has gone on to be with his grandparents in heaven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com. Information provided by survivors.