The Red and the Green

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, far right and his wife Ruth Ellen, second from right, represent the city of Cottonwood along with staff Saturday at the annual Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade. The event is a partnership between NAU Parks and Recreation Program and the City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.