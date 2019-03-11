Betty Carr, Capturing Light Watercolor Workshop, for EVAA

The El Valle Artists Association is sponsoring workshop featuring Betty Carr on March 30, 2019, at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

Event times are 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Please feel free to contact the Workshop Chairperson, Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or by email at nadinecum@msn.com. Nadine will answer questions and give details for joining the workshop.

Betty Carr is emerging as one of the foremost painters of the southwest. Her use of color, light and shade accentuate her subject matter while showing her love of nature and its forms. Since gaining her MA from San Jose State University, California, Betty has taught painting, drawing and sculpture at primary, secondary and college levels and has developed a following through both private and workshop instruction. She is collected both privately and corporately as well as being accepted in numerous juried exhibitions.

Betty has recently been selected as a master painter in the” American Impressionist Society”(AISM) She is also a signature member of “APAP”, Arizona Plein Air Painters Association. Betty in discussing her painting style; impressionism, enthusiastic brushwork and the use of light and dark shows the enthusiasm and spontaneity of getting the scene in her hands. Following years of instructing art in Colorado and California and developing her distinctive painting style, Betty and artist husband decided to follow the sun to the southwest where color and light are ever present.

What you will learn: Students will explore and gain confidence in applying great painting techniques for capturing the luminous qualities of light in their work. You will learn the “how to’s” of focusing on a directional light source, examining edges in creating depth in a painting, and incorporating a value sketch. During the workshop you will learn to look at temperatures of light and shadow, and visual movement and value/color relationships as it applies to your composition. Throughout the day there will be demonstrations on useful painting techniques not only in various textures, i.e. leaves, tress, petals, spheres, and water ripples, but also demonstrations on painting techniques for impressionistic, loose, painterly brush strokes in both landscape and still life subjects from photos and display materials. Be prepared to have an action-packed day painting while having a fantastic time.

If you are interested in participating in a Watercolor Workshop, you’ll want to take part in the El Valle Art Association upcoming workshop on March 30, 2019.

To learn more about the El Valle Artists Association, please visit us on Facebook or on our website elvalleartists.org.