‘Buona Sera’ Enjoy live music and nightlife at Bella Vita

Sedona is known everywhere as one of the best locations in Arizona for restaurants offering fine dining and live music entertainment.

One such establishment is the Bella Vita Restaurant, providing succulent Italian cooking with some of the best and most talented local entertainers serenading you during your meal.

Every week Bella Vita features musicians the likes of Sammy Davis, Anthony Mazzella, Dan Vega, Brian Peterman, Bobby Myhre and more, performing in the restaurant’s beautiful patio or inside in the Gold Room.

People love to dine to the great music these performers provide in a perfect place to enjoy a leisurely meal.

Here are the scheduled Bella Vita Restaurant musical acts from Wednesday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 19.

On Wednesday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., singer/songwriter Brian Peterman performs in the Gold Room, bringing to the stage years of wowing audiences with his interpretive-musical style encompassing music from the 60’s and 70’s. As a songwriter, he also performs original songs that capture the spirit of the these eras, music that awakens memories of wonderful times in one’s past, loves lost and loves gained.

Brian will also be performing Sunday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, March 15, the multi-talented Jeanie Carroll charms the audience with her fabulous renditions of classics and beyond. Jeanie’s golden voice takes you through the eras as she belts out one fabulous tune after another.

Jeanie has performed all over the world and regularly performs in almost every musical venue in Sedona. She will perform in the restaurant’s Gold Room, up-close-and-personal so be sure not to miss it.

On Saturday, March 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. the inimitable and consummate performer Dan Vega entertains in the restaurant’s Gold Room.

Dan is one of the most popular musicians in the Sedona musical circuit. His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with the fine-dining experience Bella Vita Restaurant provides.

His original songs capture the feel of the full gamut of human emotions. He is a pleasure to watch play and sing; a true professional and audience pleaser.

Enjoy a wonderful evening of dining and music at Bella Vita Restaurant, a favorite among the locals and visitor’s alike.

And don’t miss the restaurant’s Tuesday night special: dinner for two for $32, which includes two pasta dishes, two complimentary glasses of wine, a small salad and Focaccia bread.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.