Film Festival presents ‘Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams’ March 21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of “Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams” on Thursday, March 21. There will be two screenings of the film at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams” is coming to theaters around the world in honor of Stevie Nicks’ recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction as a solo female artist.

Decadent rock star, ’70s survivor, gypsy songbird, white-winged dove — the inimitable Stevie Nicks has entranced millions of fans worldwide with her poetic lyrics, sultry singing and feather-and-lace style.

In 2010 Nicks embarked on the recording of a new solo album, “In Your Dreams”, produced by former Eurythmics mastermind Dave Stewart. With cameras in tow, documentarian Stewart and diva Nicks set up shop in her home studio and reveal their collaborative creative process.

Shifting dynamically among video formats, painstaking recording sessions and revealing interviews, this magic-tinged musical journey is a loving and tuneful portrait of the eternally bewitching Gold Dust Woman.

“Stevie Nicks: In Your Dreams” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, March 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.