Fun, fitness and outdoor sports with Camp Verde Parks & Rec

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will continue its Friday programming with “Fun, Fitness and Outdoor Sports.”

Held on the downtown soccer field, the springtime activity session is an extension of the Town’s partnership with Camp Verde Unified’s Friday Camps.

The six-week session is from 12:45 p.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays from March 29 through May 10 and will include activities such as soccer, flag football, hula hoop golf, obstacle courses, and tag.

To run the Friday camps offerings, Parks and Recreation needs a minimum of 13 kids for the March 29 session and can accommodate as many as 30 kids,” Parks & Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy said.

“We are hoping that we can offer some programming that the school program cannot offer for various reasons,” Figy said. “We can also open our classes up to all Camp Verde kids, not just those who attend Camp Verde Unified.

Parks and Recreation is “looking forward to expanding the program in the future and is pursuing some grant funding to assist with supplies and programming options,” Figy said.

Registration is now open for this six-week session of “Fun, Fitness and Outdoor Sports.” Cost is $30 per child.

Fridays for this session are March 29, April 5, April 12, April 26, May 3, and May 10.

Please drop off participating children by 12:45 p.m. at the Ramada, located at 73 E. Hollamon St.

Children participating in the Friday Camps at Camp Verde Unified can be transported via school bus to the Ramada. Those children will need to bring a sack lunch and eat it once they arrive at Parks and Recreation, Figy said.

Children must be picked up at the Ramada at 3 p.m., as there is no transportation home provided.

Register online at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player, or on the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. Click the blue Book Now button.

For more information, contact the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation department at (928) 554-0829.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation department is located at 395 S. Main St.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42