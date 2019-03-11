NWS: Moderate rain forecast through Wednesday

The National Weather Service forecasts moderate showers in the Verde Valley through Wednesday.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast all day tomorrow as well.

Showers are likely Wednesday, but mostly before 11 a.m. The weather is expected to clear up Wednesday night.

According to local Verde River expert John Parsons, aka Mr. Verde River, the Verde River and its tributaries are flowing with small volumes of snowmelt runoff.

“An enjoyable recreation baseflow is in place on the wild and scenic stretch of the river,” he noted in a public Facebook post.

He said most of the remaining snowpack is located in elevations above 7,000 feet. Meaning, the threat of rain-on-snow flooding is “slim to none.”

NWS advises drivers to finish errands before weather worsens tonight.

"While some snow could mix in as low as 6,500 feet, snow accumulation is expected to be minimal for most of the our population centers through early Tuesday," according to NWS. "Again, this is just the beginnings of our active weather as a colder system is on the way later Tuesday into Wednesday."