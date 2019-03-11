On Saturday, March 16, Main Stage presents a super spectacular St. Patty’s Day Bash featuring three DJs, free swag and drink specials all night long. DJ ill.Ego, DJ Johnny K and DJ Jes will be spinning the latest top 40 and hip hop tunes from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Wear your best St. Patrick’s greenery or leprechaun jumpsuit and come do your best Irish jig. There is a $5 cover charge, but be one of the first twenty people through the door free of charge. Erin Go Bragh, Laddies and Lassies. 21- plus

On Friday, March 15, DJ ill.Ego presents “Waveforms”, a night of electronic music and dance. Local favorite, DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8:00 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:00 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7:00 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.