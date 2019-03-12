NAH to create ‘one-stop shopping’ for local healthcare

COTTONWOOD -- Northern Arizona Healthcare is gutting its medical building.

The Medical Plaza on the corner of Mingus Avenue and SR89A is being reorganized to create a new “one-stop-shopping” experience for its patients.

The building is being remodeled and the doctors’ offices inside the building have been either permanently or temporarily relocated.

The rebuilt building is scheduled to open this winter with reorganized services.

“When the Medical Office Building reopens, outpatient clinics including Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Cottonwood (primary care), Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Orthopedics, Verde Valley Medical Imaging Center, Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Urology, Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Endocrinology, Gastroenterology Services, Verde Valley Medical Clinic – General Surgery, Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Center for Women, Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Neurology, and Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Internal Medicine will be moved back in from their temporary locations,” explained Karlee Weiler, NAH communications department.

“Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona and Pulmonology Services have moved to their permanent location inside of the hospital (269 S. Candy Lane, Ste. 2C) as of Monday, Feb. 4. They will not be moving back into the Medical Office Building after the remodel,” she said. “Other departments such as Community Care Network and Diabetic Education have also moved into a permanent location within the hospital. “

“We understand accessing the care you need can be cumbersome and difficult to navigate, which is why we’re excited to create a new one-stop-shopping experience in Cottonwood,” according to the NAH website.

Prior to the start of the remodel, the NAH clinics had been spread out across the VVMC campus, Weiler said. With this remodel, the outpatient clinics will be centralized in one area, making it easier for patients.

Postcards will be mailed to patients to let them know about the move and where clinics will be located or they should call the clinics they are looking for, explained the website.