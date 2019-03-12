Parks and Rec to ask Camp Verde council for recreation leader for signature events

CAMP VERDE – When the curtain lowers on this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, Camp Verde Promotions will no longer be promoting Camp Verde’s signature events.

Last year, longtime Camp Verde Promotions leader Nikki Miller announced that the volunteer group would organize smaller events, but that someone else would need to take over Pecan and Wine, Cornfest and Fort Verde Days.

At its Jan. 9 work session, the Camp Verde Town council directed town staff to research and develop proposals, options and information for bringing the events back under Town operation.

In Wednesday’s work session, the Camp Verde Town council will discuss objectives, priorities, goals and budget options for running the town’s events. Parks and Recreation will ask council to consider a full-time recreation leader whose primary responsibility would be to run the signature events, which also include the annual Trunk or Treat, Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights.

According to council’s March 13 agenda, the recreation leader would have “$32,042 of their expense allocated to special events,” with the “remaining $6,563 allocated to Friday and summer camps.”

Details of the town’s proposal to council are in the March 13 agenda, which can be found at the town’s website, www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

