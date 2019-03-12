Trio of community races in Verde Valley this weekend

Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk

Friends of the Beaver Creek Library will hold its sixth annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 23 at Rollins Park in Lake Montezuma.

Called a “non-competitive, healthy event” by longtime Beaver Creek resident and Friends of the Beaver Creek Library member Judy McBride, the fundraiser is held each year to help support computer and technology education classes offered at the library.

The 10K event will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m.

Coast is $10 for adults 18 and older to enter the race, $5 for ages 5-17. Anyone younger than 5 – or older than 80 can participate for free.

Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community.

Or register online at https://sites.google.com/site/trekfortech/admission-form-and-payment-information.

Entry forms and waivers must be returned by March 15 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Anyone interested in making a donation may do so anytime on or before the event.

All participants will be entered in a drawing for prizes/gift cards donated by Beaver Creek-area businesses.

Strollers are OK. Costumes are OK. No pets are allowed on the course.

Participants are asked to stay on the route and to either walk or run facing traffic. Water and aid stations will be set up available at the race’s start/finish line and at two locations along the route.

A map of the race route can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/trekfortech/map.

For more information about the annual Trek for Tech, or about Friends of the Beaver Creek Library, contact Judy McBride at 928-567-4648.

Loven Family Run 5k, 10K at Blazin’ M Ranch March 23



Lace up your shoes for the 8th annual Loven Family Run & Walk, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (Foundation), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants receive a good-old fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

Pre-register by March 21, 2018 to save. Online race registration: www.lovenfamilyrun.com



10K Run : $35; day of event $40

5K Run/Walk: $30; day of event $35

2K Run/Walk; $20; day of event $25

2K family of four $50

Additional breakfast for spectators $8

NEW THIS YEAR the event will feature a Butterfly Release in memory of those who have passed.

Butterflies may be purchased for $7 each.

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation Special Events at 877-527-5291 or email Heather Ainardi at heather.ainardi@nahealth.com

Website: lovenfamilyrun.com

Sedona Stumble Trail Run 5K & 10K March 23

The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Sedona Running Company, invites runners to the Sedona Stumble Trail Run, now with options of a 5K distance or 10K distance.



The Sedona Stumble Trail Run will take runners through Posse Grounds Park’s dirt multiuse trails with a start and finish line at the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park.

The course begins on the paved roads of the park to allow the crowd to thin before hitting technical, dirt trails; runners should expect steep, loose and narrow dirt trails.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Registration is $25 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the10K before March 2. The price will increase on March 3 and leading up to race day. All finishers will receive a race medal and trophies will be awarded to top three male and female runners.

Timing will be provided by Run Flagstaff. Race packet pick-up will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 22 at Sedona Running Company in the Bashas Shopping Center and from 8 to 9 a.m. on the morning of the race.

The Sedona Stumble will kick off at 9:30 on March 23. The awards ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Runners are encouraged to stick around for the Sedona Food Truck Festival beginning at 11 a.m. at Posse Grounds Park on the Multi-Use Field. The event will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden and live music.

For more information and registration links visit our Sedona Stumble calendar events page