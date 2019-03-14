Education, Rules, COW committees pass SB 1073

Wednesday, the State’s Committee of the Whole passed SB 1073, just 24 hours after the Senate Rules Committee passed the bill with Proper for Consideration status.

The PFC status, according to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter, is like a “do pass recommendation from a typical committee,” which allowed the bill to move forward first to the Committee of the Whole – COW – then for senate’s third read, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Should the senate bring back at least 16 votes to pass, SB 1073 would then move to the State House’s education, rules and committee on the whole before house’s third read.

If SB 1073 passes through the House’s third read, it then would go to Gov. Doug Ducey for approval.

Carter said Thursday that SB could become a law in “the next two weeks,” though “more realistically, it’s three or four.”

“There’s very little in this bill that would hang this up,” Carter said. It’s a straight-forward concept that really only impacts a relatively small class. You’d be surprised if there would be a problem.”

Should a proposed consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts go to vote, the most recently amended version of SB 1073 would leave the canvasing of votes as interpreted in Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 so each of three member districts – Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union – would be counted separately. -- SB 1073 also states that the successor school district “that results from that unification or consolidation” would automatically continue to participate in the community’s career and technical education program – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education – in the same manner as the former school district that was unified or consolidated.

Although a draft of SB 1073 also stated that $50,000 would be set aside to help offset transition costs of a new unified district, the appropriation language was removed “at the request of the Senate Appropriations Chair” but the amount for transition cost would be included in the budget, Carter also said.