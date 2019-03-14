J.A. Jance author talk, book signing at Camp Verde Library

Join us in the 1st Floor Terracotta Room at Camp Verde Community Library on Sunday April 7 at noon for an unforgettable glimpse into the writing life of J.A. Jance, New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author, with more than 20 million books in print.

Jance will talk about her newest Ali Reynolds novel, The A List, which will be for sale at the event along with several other Jance titles. Friends of Camp Verde Library are providing light refreshments after the program.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

In Jance’s newest book, broadcast journalist turned amateur sleuth Ali Reynolds learns that no good deed goes unpunished -- as a threat from the distant past jeopardizes everything in her future.

When Dr. Edward Gilchrist’s fertility practice hits hard times following his costly divorce, he starts cutting corners, secretly serving as the clinic’s sole “donor.”

Years later, former client Alexandra Munsey’s 21-year-old son needs a kidney transplant, and the desperate mother enlists Los Angeles TV anchor Ali’s help to find any potential blood relatives. After the Munsey family’s plea airs across multiple newscasts, a half-brother surfaces and proves a willing match for organ donation.

One life is saved, but countless others are put in jeopardy when more donor-siblings are discovered -- many the spitting image of Gilchrist himself. As suspicions mount and a high-stakes trial looms, the disgraced doctor’s ex-wife and longtime accomplice, Dawn, is brutally killed. The case goes cold for years, until a hitman’s confession implicates Gilchrist and lands him in Folsom Prison for first degree murder.

Gilchrist is sentenced to life without parole. But with a wealthy mother who would do anything for her son, a powerful friend on the inside, and a burning desire to destroy those who triggered his downfall, he’s more dangerous than ever.

Five freshly-tattooed initials run down Gilchrist’s forearm – this “Annihilation List” an indelible declaration of war, with the letter “D” crossed out to mark his first chilling victory.

Now living in Sedona, Ali has picked up the pieces of a career and marriage that fell apart, but must upend her new life in a race to save herself and the others inked onto Gilchrist’s deadly scorecard.

In 2018, J.A. Jance was honored with the Strand Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award as “one of the finest practitioners of the suspenseful thriller.”

In addition to her Ali Reynolds series, Jance is the author of the J.P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, a series of Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family, and more.

Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, she lives with her husband and their two dogs in Seattle and Tucson. Visit her at www.JAJance.com.



For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.