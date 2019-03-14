Letter: Do we want a busier Cottonwood airport?

Editor:
More jets, helicopters and training exercises? If we don’t now is the time to make our views known to the mayor and city council members as they consider their draft strategic plan for Cottonwood.
A few questions to consider: How will this impact the quality of your life? What are the pros and cons? Do you think this will drive economic growth or inhibit it?
Our quality of life and, in fact, the future of our city depends on the answers to these questions.
For that reason I feel that the city council should direct city staff to do a cost benefit analysis before taking action that might have negative repercussions for years to come.
One only has to look at our neighbors in Sedona to see what can happen to a community that doesn’t get it right.
Terri Clements
Cottonwood
