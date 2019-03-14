New magistrate for the Cottonwood?

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council may choose a new presiding magistrate.

Last year, council decided to open the position up and bump it down to three days a week.

They received 17 applicants for the position and narrowed it down to five as of Tuesday night.

The five finalists are:

• Gary Horton

• William Lundy

• Catherine Kelly

• Douglas LaSota (current presiding magistrate)

• Lewis Levin



At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Ron Corbin said the selection committee's decision on the five finalists was unanimous.

“It wasn’t debatable,” he said. “They were heads above the other people we interviewed. They are all highly qualified. I was impressed with the caliber of our applicants.”



Council will interview the five candidates on Tuesday, March 26, during a special meeting.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Cottonwood City Council selected the five finalists to move forward. The entire council was not involved in the selection committee process. This story has been updated with the correct information.